Remo D'Souza dances with his doctors.
Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors. Watch video

  • Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:48 PM IST

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with a trio of doctors. Remo recently had a health scare, when he was admitted to hospital following a heart attack.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to post a video, in which he could be seen dancing to the song Muqabla (from his film, Street Dancer 3D), with three doctors.


He wrote in his caption, "Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life. :) Thank you my amazing team of doctors:) you guys are great :) @lizelleremodsouza @kokilabenhospital #cardiacrehab Dancing my way to full recovery:)))))."

Remo was admitted to the Kokilaban Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in December. In an interview, he revealed that he was at the gym when he began feeling unwell. He was on his way home with his wife, Lizelle, when it happened.

“I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack,” he told The Times of India, adding that his right artery had a 100% blockage.

Also read: Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

He also said that Salman Khan came to the aid of the family at this time. “We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors,” Remo said.


