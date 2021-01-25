Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors. Watch video
- Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with a trio of doctors. Remo recently had a health scare, when he was admitted to hospital following a heart attack.
On Monday, he took to Instagram to post a video, in which he could be seen dancing to the song Muqabla (from his film, Street Dancer 3D), with three doctors.
He wrote in his caption, "Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life. :) Thank you my amazing team of doctors:) you guys are great :) @lizelleremodsouza @kokilabenhospital #cardiacrehab Dancing my way to full recovery:)))))."
Remo was admitted to the Kokilaban Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in December. In an interview, he revealed that he was at the gym when he began feeling unwell. He was on his way home with his wife, Lizelle, when it happened.
“I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smart watch, which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’ This pain was something that I had never experienced in my life. On reaching the hospital, we were told by the doctors that it’s a major heart attack,” he told The Times of India, adding that his right artery had a 100% blockage.
Also read: Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’
He also said that Salman Khan came to the aid of the family at this time. “We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors,” Remo said.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins
- Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, got her wedding makeup done in 35 minutes, artist Namrata Soni has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana accuses attacks 'mafia' for 'making fun of mechanical horse'
- On the second anniversary of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has accused the movie 'mafia' of launching negative campaigns against her and the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors
- Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dealing with Varun requires patience': Shashank Khaitan's advice to Natasha
- Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan, has some advice for the actor's wife, Natasha Dalal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal's engagement ring grabs eyeballs as she poses with Varun Dhawan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil admits he saw 'nothing special' in dad's acting as a child
- Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has said that he has no interest in doing films that make ₹100 crore but have no artistic value.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan flexes muscles in photos from haldi ceremony, poses with his squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor cradles baby bump while doing yoga, reveals her 'current mood'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Deepika Padukone was left in tears on sets of Padmaavat, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee, Riteish aghast at Bombay HC's 'skin to skin' verdict on sexual assault
- Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Shibani Dandekar, Raghu Ram, and others, have expressed their shock at the Bombay High Court's verdict that groping without 'skin to skin' contact isn't sexual assault.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riddhima wishes husband Bharat a happy anniversary with unseen wedding photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On two years of Manikarnika, Kangana says film 'broke my bones’ and many records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 years of Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh gives a sneak peek into making of the film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal blushes as paparazzi call her ‘bhabhi’
- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal posed for pictures outside their wedding venue - The Mansion House in Alibaug - on Sunday night. Here is a video shared by a paparazzo online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan says her husband Anas Saiyad, mother feel she has put on weight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox