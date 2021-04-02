Rimi Sen: 'I could have got more work had I struggled some more'

Actor Rimi Sen, who has been away from the limelight for more than a decade, has now opened up on the kind of roles she was offered, the struggles she has had in her career, and the struggles she should have gone through.

In a recent interview, Rimi admitted that she may have gotten some better work, had she "struggled and fought some more". Rimi is best known for her roles in Hungama, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, and Dhoom. She produced Budhia Singh – Born to Run in 2016.

Claiming that she did not like the work she was being offered, Rimi told Times Now, "I should have stayed for a little while because when I left, all the good directors started to enter that time only. Neeraj Pandey, Shoojit Sircar, Dibakar Banerjee; all such directors started at that time. Thoda sa aur struggle kar leti na, acha kaam mil jaata (I would have got good work had I struggled some more)."

Having started at the young age of 14, Rimi's professional life was not devoid of struggles. "I started working when I was a child, I was in school, and I struggled a lot because I had financial issues at a very early age. Tab toh kaam kar rahi thi (I was working then), I was like a money-making machine, my focus was money and financial stability. And then this was a very nice platform. I wasn't looking at fame, stardom, and attention, I never wanted that. Mai camera ke peeche producer aur director banke zyada khush hu rather than mooh pe make-up lagaake aur paparazzi ke saamne photo khichaake (I am happier behind the camera as a producer/director rather than putting makeup on my face and posing for paparazzi)," she said.

Asked if she did any project, except Bigg Boss, for money, the actor said that she did Horn Ok Pleasss for money.

Rimi had remembered the kind of work she did in films, and told Hindustan Times in an interview last month, "Even today, movies are male-dominated but during my time, films were made for men and women were furniture in them. If women-oriented films were made, they didn’t work."

She added, "Today, we good content and directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan and others have changed the content. Now, women have much more to do on OTT and stories are character-driven, so age doesn’t matter. Earlier, heroines had a short shelf life. I wasn’t fit back then so, I had an inferiority complex working with other heroines who were so fit. But today things have changed and even 50-plus actors are getting good roles."

