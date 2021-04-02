IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rimi Sen: 'I could have got more work had I struggled some more'
Rimi Sen
Rimi Sen
bollywood

Rimi Sen: 'I could have got more work had I struggled some more'

  • Rimi Sen opens up about her struggles, the fights that she should have had, to get better work, and more in a new interview.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 08:22 AM IST

Actor Rimi Sen, who has been away from the limelight for more than a decade, has now opened up on the kind of roles she was offered, the struggles she has had in her career, and the struggles she should have gone through.

In a recent interview, Rimi admitted that she may have gotten some better work, had she "struggled and fought some more". Rimi is best known for her roles in Hungama, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, and Dhoom. She produced Budhia Singh – Born to Run in 2016.

Claiming that she did not like the work she was being offered, Rimi told Times Now, "I should have stayed for a little while because when I left, all the good directors started to enter that time only. Neeraj Pandey, Shoojit Sircar, Dibakar Banerjee; all such directors started at that time. Thoda sa aur struggle kar leti na, acha kaam mil jaata (I would have got good work had I struggled some more)."

Having started at the young age of 14, Rimi's professional life was not devoid of struggles. "I started working when I was a child, I was in school, and I struggled a lot because I had financial issues at a very early age. Tab toh kaam kar rahi thi (I was working then), I was like a money-making machine, my focus was money and financial stability. And then this was a very nice platform. I wasn't looking at fame, stardom, and attention, I never wanted that. Mai camera ke peeche producer aur director banke zyada khush hu rather than mooh pe make-up lagaake aur paparazzi ke saamne photo khichaake (I am happier behind the camera as a producer/director rather than putting makeup on my face and posing for paparazzi)," she said.

Asked if she did any project, except Bigg Boss, for money, the actor said that she did Horn Ok Pleasss for money.

Rimi had remembered the kind of work she did in films, and told Hindustan Times in an interview last month, "Even today, movies are male-dominated but during my time, films were made for men and women were furniture in them. If women-oriented films were made, they didn’t work."

Also read: Fatima shares her woes: 'Covid sucks, lost smell and taste'

She added, "Today, we good content and directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan and others have changed the content. Now, women have much more to do on OTT and stories are character-driven, so age doesn’t matter. Earlier, heroines had a short shelf life. I wasn’t fit back then so, I had an inferiority complex working with other heroines who were so fit. But today things have changed and even 50-plus actors are getting good roles."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rimi sen bollywood actress

Related Stories

Fatima is under home quarantine.
Fatima is under home quarantine.
bollywood

Fatima shares her woes: 'Covid sucks, lost smell and taste'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Fatima is coronavirus positive and is currently recuperating at her home, under home quarantine. She took to Instagram to share an update on her health.
READ FULL STORY
Kapil Sharma's journey to stardom began with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
Kapil Sharma's journey to stardom began with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
tv

Kapil Sharma birthday: When he talked about life before stardom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Kapil Sharma has seen his fair share of struggle to reach the kind of success that he enjoys today. On his birthday, let us revisit the time he talked about life before he was a star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP