Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her woes as she fights coronavirus: 'Covid sucks, lost smell and taste'

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has shared the problems she is facing due to the diagnosis. Apart from a ‘horrible bodyache’, the actor has revealed that she has also lost her sense of taste and smell.

Fatima has been under home quarantine ever since she tested positive for Covid-19 and is following all the precautions. Sharing her woes in a post on on Instagram Stories, Fatima wrote, “Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible bodyache”.

A screenshot of Fatima's post.





Fatima recently received some home-cooked food from Anil Kapoor and she shared pictures on her Instagram. It showed a box of rice, chapatis, vegetables and a box of sweet treats. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Anil Kapoor, you are the best. Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana," the 29-year-old actor said, sharing the picture. "Yuummmmm," she added underneath the picture.

Last week, Fatima confirmed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and shared the development on social media. She took to her Instagram Stories and informed her fans that she has been following all the protocols and is under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns," she wrote.

Fatima will be next seen in Karan Johar's next production venture, Ajeeb Daastaans. The collection of four short films will stream on Netflix starting April 16, this year. The trailer for the film is set to be launched on Friday.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among a few others, were infected with the virus. It was in March 2020, that the we saw the first Bollywood celeb to be infected with the virus, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor.

