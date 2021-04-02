Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: I don’t even cut a cake, my mother and Kajol make it special by inviting more family

He was 22 when he entered films as an actor with Phool Aur Kaante, and 30 years later, Ajay Devgn stands as one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. Turning a year older today, he’s in probably in the busiest phase of his career, with three films set for a release in 2021 itself- Maidaan, Sooryavanshi (in which he has a special appearance) and RRR, apart from also directing MayDay.

He takes out time from his busy schedule to talk about his three decades in films, and missing his father, late action director Veeru Devgan, on the day:

How big a birthday person are you; do you get excited about the day?

I’m not a birthday person at all. I’m shy, or you can call me—private. I don’t even cut a cake! Of course, cakes are cut in office, at the shoot and in my home. But I usually get my children or my nephews to do it.

I’m going to be 52 this year. And, it’s hard to say—I get excited about a birthday. However, it’s a truly special day because the family has a small celebration. With the COVID-19 pandemic things are even more restricted. I know my mother and my wife will make it special by inviting my sisters, their families and cousins over. It’s a template we follow on the birthdays of all family members. The fan clubs do their own form of celebration. I must say, it is a day to say thank you to everyone, especially fans and well-wishers because good-wishes are something you can’t get enough of.

Actor Ajay Devgn in a still from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante.

The day must be more special this time, after all 2021 is your 30th year in Bollywood. How do you look back upon these three decades of establishing yourself?

Had we not been in the middle of a pandemic, I may have had some people suggesting we do something to mark my three decades in the industry. However, now caution is the key word today. All celebrations must be low-key and responsible.

Looking back, I would say time has flown. 100 films have happened since Phool Aur Kaante. Some noteworthy, some forgettable but honestly each and every film has taught me something. What is wonderful about being an actor or for that matter, a creative person is – age doesn’t define your creative parameters. You can still be learning and learning more.

I love the fact that at 90-plus, a filmmaker like Clint Eastwood is doing some extraordinary work as a filmmaker. His is an example that comes to mind. Closer home, there is Amitabh Bachchan. I’m directing him in MayDay. And, I can’t tell you how inspiring he is. His discipline and dedication to his craft; his enthusiasm are infectious qualities. I don’t know what the future holds. I would if I could ask to be like these legends. Not so much for the `legendary’ aspect. But more for their complete involvement with cinema. Cinema excites me. It’s more the creative aspect that I enjoy and the commercial aspect is a bonus.

Do you have any fond birthday memories?

As I said I’m not much of a birthday person. I wish my dad (Veeru Devgan) was around on this special day. I wish that everyday actually.

What is your birthday plan this time around? Any wish?

My wish is for everyone across the globe. I hope this pandemic ends soon and life eases back to normal. It would be a Utopian state but then –what ‘s the harm in hoping for the best.

