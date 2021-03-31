Anil Kapoor pampers Fatima Sana Shaikh with 'ghar ka khaana' as she fights Covid-19

Anil Kapoor sent his love to Fatima Sana Shaikh in form of food boxes on Tuesday. The latter was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and has been quarantined at home. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Dangal star shared a picture of the elaborate feast the actor packed for her.

The picture featured a box of rice, chapatis, vegetables and a box of sweet treats. Sharing the picture, "Anil Kapoor, you are the best. Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana," the 29-year-old actor said, sharing the picture. "Yuummmmm," she added underneath the picture.

Anil and Fatima are working on an untitled movie together. Fatima celebrated her birthday with the star in Rawla Narlai Luxury Heritage Hotel in Rajasthan's Narlai, Rajsamand, in January. Sharing pictures from her bash on sets, Fatima said, "Working birthdays are always the best!!! Thank you for making it special! Bade zoro shoro se manaane ke liye." It is reported that Anil's son Harshvardhan Kapoor is also set to appear in the movie.

Earlier this week, Fatima had confirmed she was tested positive for Covid-19. Issuing a statement via her Instagram Stories, Fatima said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself." She also urged fans to stay safe. "Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys."

Fatima shot to fame with her role in Dangal, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan. The actor has also starred in movies like Thugs of Hindostan and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She was last seen in Ludo. Fatima is set to appear in the Netflix anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans. The project also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkana Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Shefali Shah, and Manav Kaul.

