Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

Shaikh, 29, took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actor wrote.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest rise in Covid-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674.

Recently, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, were among those infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song Baby Doll, became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

Fatima will be next seen in Karan Johar's production venture Ajeeb Daastaans. The collection of four short films will stream on Netflix on April 16, this year.

She was last seen in Anurag Basu's 2020 crime comedy Ludo and Manoj Bajpayee-led Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which had a theatrical release. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Fatima revealed the real reasons she took up the films.

“I never think of it as me wanting to try a different genre. Of course, I do want to experiment with different roles so it’s more about how interesting the project is to me. Like with Ludo, I wanted to do the film because of Dada (Basu) and with Suraj Pe Mangal, because of the amazing star cast. There are so many actors and all of them are so good. From Manoj sir to Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Diljit, Supriya Pilgaonkar...I mean it’s a heavy duty cast. And then Abhishek, who has made Tere Bin Laden, so comedy is his thing. So I felt like I want to be a part of it because it is going to be a learning experience. I don’t know when I will get to work with Manoj sir again so I had to jump into it,” she said.

