Salman Khan wants triple role in Salim-Javed's Sholay remake; says he can play Jai, Veeru and Gabbar

Sholay has made a significant impact on film enthusiasts and is regarded as a major influence on Indian cinema. Recently, Salman Khan expressed his desire to remake the action-drama, which was written by his father Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. During an interview with Farah Khan on Prime Video's YouTube channel, Salman mentioned that he would like to take on a triple role in a remake of the classic Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan says she did not want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan's ‘male-centric’ Zanjeer: ‘Temptation was my co-star’) Salman Khan said that he wants to remake Salim-Javed's Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra.

Salman Khan says he wants to play Jai, Veeru, Gabbar

When Farah quizzed Salman about which Salim-Javed movie he would like to remake, the actor replied, “I’d make Sholay and Deewar.” When the filmmaker-choreographer asked if he would like to portray Jai or Veeru, Zoya Akhtar, Namrata Rao and Javed Akhtar unanimously stated, “He is Veeru.” Salman further said, “Also Jai, I can play both. Gabbar also.”

Sholay also featured Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles. It is considered one of the longest-running movies in Indian theaters, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

The interaction was conducted regarding the recently released documentary-series Angry Young Men, which chronicles the cinematic journey of the writers Salim-Javed. Apart from Salman, Zoya, Namrata and Javed, Salim and Farhan Akhtar also took part in the interview.

About Angry Young Men

Angry Young Men depicts the beginning of Salim and Javed's collaboration as screenwriters. The show tells the story of their struggles on the path to success, during which they worked on 24 films. Of these, 22 became the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema. The documentary features interviews with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Salman, Farhan, Zoya, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and others. This series also marks Namrata's debut as a filmmaker.

Angry Young Men released on August 20. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.