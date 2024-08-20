Angry Young Men review: A heartfelt, fascinating update on Salim-Javed's legacy

It is unbelievable how much of an impact the Salim-Javed films still continue to have even after so many decades of release. Their movies and iconic dialogues are stuff of film lore. From Sholay to Seeta Aur Geeta, Don to Deewar, Zanjeer to Kaala Pathaar, their films altered the course of Indian Cinema forever. Countless articles, interviews, research and discussions have followed, aiming to throw light on their iconic status as the greatest screenwriters of Hindi Cinema. What the new three-part Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men does so wondrously, is that it interrogates their personal stories into the mix. (Also read: Zoya Akhtar shares how morning walks with Salim Khan gave birth to docuseries Angry Young Men) Angry Young Men captures the personal and professional journey of writer-duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

The Salim-Javed story

Not only do we see both Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar wryly look back at their work, we also see their children face the camera. Actors Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar talk about the men that lived behind the distinguished screenwriter. The man who was also a husband, a son and a brother. It touches on prickly ground, with grace notes of reserve.

The docuseries begins with a blast, with a host of Bollywood stars- from Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan to Karan Johar, talking excitedly about the impact of Salim-Javed. It slowly throws light on how these two outsiders found their way into the film industry, with no such plans as to become screenwriters. Their personal struggles, the hardships they faced upon arrival in Mumbai along with their fears and hopes all accumulated and burst into the page that gave rise to the phenomenon of Angry Young Men.

The personal bleeds into the professional

The emergence of the Bollywood hero as the angry young man, ushered in with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer is conveyed bracingly here. Shabana Azmi, in particular, provides a sharp reminder of how Salim-Javed were subconsciously able to tap into the impatience, rebellion and straightforward concerns of the middle-class populace; where the figure of the vigilante hero in these films unconsciously impressed the angst-ridden common man who was frustrated with the corrupt system.

The most resonant and impactful bits in Angry Young Men arrive when both the screenwriters talk about their own childhood and families. Director Namrata Rao deals with these passages with wonderful sensitivity and respect, as both men open up about the relationship they share with their parents. The positioning of these scenes also are brilliant, like a river that acts as an anchor between two mountains. The view from those heights, came in one single year, when Deewar and Sholay released in 1975. Both these films would alter and rewrite the course of Hindi Cinema forever, and fans will be delighted to find the eloquence with which this docuseries connects this celebrated chapter. ‘Kitne aadmi the?’ Sirf do!

Final thoughts

As interesting as these stories are, Angry Young Men does feel a tad too reserved when it tackles the impact of how Salim-Javed paved the way for more recognition for the writers. Even as screenplay-writers like Varun Grover, Jaideep Sahni and Juhi Chaturvedi provide some sort of perspective on how the industry treats their writers, the reality that post Salim-Javed where are the next screenwriters who are treated as superstars looms large. So where does the impact of Salim-Javed lead to? Why is it so difficult for the industry to recognize the importance of the writer?

Amusingly, even the mystery behind the split that occurs in the partnership between Salim- Javed is treated like an afterthought. The real untold story of this docuseries could have been the way these two screenwriters shaped their careers after going solo, and perhaps how their individual work carried residues of each other's influence- but that re-calibration is missing.

Angry Young Men is a fascinating and heartfelt reminder of the imprint that these two men left on the canvas of Indian Cinema, and should definitely feel like a gift for bona fide Salim-Javed fans. The docuseries updates their legacy with candour and compassion, even bringing out the brattish sense of humour that Salim Khan still possesses. Behind all the anger of their constructed male protagonists, there is real charisma and willpower that resonates in the observation of Salim-Javed.

Angry Young Men is now streaming on Prime Video India.