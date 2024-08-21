Jaya Bachchan says she did not want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan's ‘male-centric’ Zanjeer: ‘Temptation was my co-star’

Jaya Bachchan gave insights into the making of the cult classic Zanjeer, which ushered in the era of ‘Angry Young Man’ in Hindi cinema, in the new docuseries Angry Young Men. Jaya played Mala in the film, which primarily revolved around Amitabh Bachchan's Inspector Vijay Khanna's character. Jaya said that she did not want to do the film initially and revealed what led her to finally say yes. (Also read: Interview: Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao told Zoya Akhtar she didn't want to make a hagiography on Salim-Javed) Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in a still from Zanjeer.

What Jaya said

In the docuseries, Jaya said, “I didn’t want to do Zanjeer. I basically never wanted to be a part of a male-centric cinema. It was a male-centric film. Salim sahab and Javed sahab, they were very straightforward. They had tried a lot of other women actors, but of course, they all had refused. And they said, ‘You can’t say no, we need you’. Of course, another temptation was my co-star. So I thought at least we’d get to spend some time together.”

More details

Meanwhile, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar went on to talk about how Zanjeer was instrumental in showing a new type of hero in Hindi cinema. Salim said, "A new hero stormed into the (Hindi) film industry after Zanjeer. This is a new hero. A hero who doesn’t sing songs doesn’t romance, doesn’t break into comedy, bakwaas (nonsense) nahi karta hai. The other characters were doing all that. But not the hero.” Javed said that because the character was shown with integrity and not according to demands of the market, people still remember the film and the character.

Zanjeer released in 1973, and met with widespread acclaim. Jaya and Amitabh also starred in Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay (1975), Silsila (1981), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Interestingly, the two also tied the knot in 1973. They later welcomed two children – daughter Shweta Bachchan (1974) and son-actor Abhishek Bachchan (1976). Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile Amitabh was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati.