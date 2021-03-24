Samantha Akkineni calls Kangana Ranaut 'bravest, most talented actress of our generation' on watching Thalaivi trailer

Samantha Akkineni is full of praise for Kangana Ranaut after the trailer release of the latter's film, Thailaivi. She called Kangana the 'bravest' actor of our generation'.

Taking to Twitter, Samantha wrote: "#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding @KanganaTeam You are the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation #Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff. Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre."

The trailer of the upcoming film was unveiled on the occasion of Kangana's birthday on Tuesday. The film traces the journey of late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi's trailer offered insights into the varied phases of the legend's cinematic as well as her political life.

Samantha was not the only one who praised Kangana. Actor Juhi Chawla too had tweeted: ""Kangana you are an OUTSTANDING actress .. ... a crazy , fearless , volatile , genius girl ..!!!!! Many Many Congratulations ..!!! May you use your limitless creative potential in a positive direction..!!! Happy Happy Birthday too."

Samantha has been keen on Kangana's work before as well. After watching Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019, Samantha had written: “It has been two days and I can’t get her performance out of my mind. The only explanation I can give myself is that she must have been ‘possessed’ it couldn’t have been an act it just couldn’t. Please congratulate her and tell her she has our greatest support.”

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, Kangana joked about her director Vijay who had rejected her initially over her Tamil accent.

ANI quoted her as saying: "My accent is nowhere close to being right. Tamil particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit. I had done the film now but I don't think h has Okayed the accent till now. While I was on roll, he was still auditioning and told me that I have found a crystal clear accent that I was looking for in Hyderabad. So, obviously, he has rejected me long ago."

