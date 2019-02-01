Samantha Akkineni can’t get over Kangana Ranaut’s performance in Manikarnika, says she must have been possessed

The war of words over who deserves to take credit of making the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi -- Kangana Ranaut or Krish has left the industry in shock. While Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel continues to speak in her defence, Krish remains firm on his stand that the actor hasn’t directed 70% of the film. The industry folks, however, stand divided on the situation.

Actor Samantha Akkineni has pledged her support to Kangana and wrote on Twitter, “It has been two days and I can’t get her performance out of my mind. The only explanation I can give myself is that she must have been ‘possessed’ it couldn’t have been an act it just couldn’t. Please congratulate her and tell her she has our greatest support.”

According to Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 61.15 crore at the domestic box office in all three languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Earlier, Waheeda Rehman had praised Kangana’s direction in her statement, “I am highly impressed by Kangana’s performance and direction in Manikarnika. She looks absolutely fabulous and beautiful. I am really happy and proud of her. God bless her and wishing her all the best.”

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt responded to a video interview of Krish and expressed her shock over the situation. She wrote on Twitter, “This is so wrong... on every level... this is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually it is credit we work for... money comes & money goes... the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people’s contribution.” She had also shown support to Apurva Asrani in her another tweet while calling it a murky situation, “Am sorry if it seemed like I was being reticent with regards to my support then. The details of that situation,even though spelt out by all seemed murky to me which is why I didn’t jump in. Though I always maintained that Hansal’s silence felt odd & rather unjust.”

Apurva was credited as the co-writer of the film Simran along with Kangana. Wazir director Bejoy Nambiar has also expressed shock over the entire incident and called it ‘heartbreaking’.

