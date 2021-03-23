Juhi Chawla shares appreciation post for Kangana Ranaut, calls her 'crazy, fearless, volatile, genius'
Actor Juhi Chawla is in awe of Kangana Ranaut's 'crazy, fearless, volatile, genius' personality. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to congratulate the actor on her fourth National Award win.
Also wishing Kangana on her 34th birthday, Juhi wrote, "Kangana you are an OUTSTANDING actress .. ... a crazy , fearless , volatile , genius girl ..!!!!! Many Many Congratulations ..!!! May you use your limitless creative potential in a positive direction..!!! Happy Happy Birthday too." Kangana won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
Juhi also noticed how filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Chicchore and his wife Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga had both won awards this year as well. Earlier, his film Dangal and her film Nil Battey Sannata had won at the Filmfare Awards in 2017. "Nitesh and Ashwiny Tiwari won Filmfare awards for their individual work, Dangal & Nil Battey Sannata .... Now both their films win National Awards, Chhichhore & Panga ... isn't it a record of some sorts for a husband & wife??... I wonder," she wrote in her tweet.
Also read: Twinkle Khanna talks about 'throwing vegetables' down kids Aarav, Nitara's throats, dealing with 'bad grades'
On Monday evening, Kangana shared a video on Twitter to express her gratitude over the award win. Kangana mentioned that while she was a part of Panga as just an actor, she had also directed Manikarnika. “Everybody, thank you very much, ki aap logon ne iss film ko safal banaya (for making this film successful),” she said, adding, “Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please (Please share this award with me),” she said in the video.
She thanked her director, Ashwiny, and the team and also the National Awards jury, her fans, family members, and her personal staff. This is her fourth National Award. In 2008, she won Best Supporting Actress for Fashion and Best Actress awards for Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).
Saina director Amole Gupte finally reveals why Parineeti replaced Shraddha
- Director Amole Gupte has opened up about how and why actor Shraddha Kapoor came to be replaced by Parineeti Chopra in his new film, Saina.
Kangana breaks down at Thalaivi launch, says 'don't remember when I cried last'
Abhishek had trademark classy reply for troll who called him 'good for nothing'
- Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped one of his trademark classy replies to a Twitter troll who called him 'good for nothing' recently.
Juhi Chawla's appreciation post for Kangana: 'Crazy, fearless, volatile, genius'
Alia and Ranbir are 'fire on-screen and loving human beings,' says Mouni Roy
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra soon. The movie has been long-delayed, but their co-star Mouni Roy hints that the two actors are 'fire' in it.
Twinkle talks about 'throwing vegetables' down kids Aarav, Nitara's throats
- Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared a post about being a 'perfectly imperfect' parent to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh wish Samara on her birthday
- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter, Samara, turned 10 on Tuesday. Her grandmother Neetu Singh, and aunts Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor wished her on her birthday.
Irrfan's son Babil discovers notebook he had gifted to 'greatest dad'
Manoj Bajpayee: Getting a National Award makes you forget everything wrong that has happened in the past
Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out
- A little over a month after Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment', the actor was reunited with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra joined them too.
Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol
- RJ Anmol posted a picture of his wife, actor Amrita Rao, feeding their son, Veer, and called it 'godly.'
Farhan thanks Milkha for praising Toofan: 'You are an inspiration to us all'
- After Milkha Singh showered praises on Farhan Akhtar for Toofan teaser and his look in it, the actor has thanked the athlete. Farhan played Milkha in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Thalaivi trailer: Kangana brings her never-back-down spirit to Jayalalithaa film
- Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming political drama Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The launch event was held on her 34th birthday.
Rangoli calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note
- Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on March 23. On the occasion, her sister Rangoli Chandel penned a birthday note for the actor.