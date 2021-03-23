Juhi Chawla shares appreciation post for Kangana Ranaut, calls her 'crazy, fearless, volatile, genius'

Actor Juhi Chawla is in awe of Kangana Ranaut's 'crazy, fearless, volatile, genius' personality. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to congratulate the actor on her fourth National Award win.

Also wishing Kangana on her 34th birthday, Juhi wrote, "Kangana you are an OUTSTANDING actress .. ... a crazy , fearless , volatile , genius girl ..!!!!! Many Many Congratulations ..!!! May you use your limitless creative potential in a positive direction..!!! Happy Happy Birthday too." Kangana won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

Juhi also noticed how filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Chicchore and his wife Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga had both won awards this year as well. Earlier, his film Dangal and her film Nil Battey Sannata had won at the Filmfare Awards in 2017. "Nitesh and Ashwiny Tiwari won Filmfare awards for their individual work, Dangal & Nil Battey Sannata .... Now both their films win National Awards, Chhichhore & Panga ... isn't it a record of some sorts for a husband & wife??... I wonder," she wrote in her tweet.

On Monday evening, Kangana shared a video on Twitter to express her gratitude over the award win. Kangana mentioned that while she was a part of Panga as just an actor, she had also directed Manikarnika. “Everybody, thank you very much, ki aap logon ne iss film ko safal banaya (for making this film successful),” she said, adding, “Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please (Please share this award with me),” she said in the video.

She thanked her director, Ashwiny, and the team and also the National Awards jury, her fans, family members, and her personal staff. This is her fourth National Award. In 2008, she won Best Supporting Actress for Fashion and Best Actress awards for Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).

