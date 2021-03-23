IND USA
Twinkle Khanna poses with daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna talks about 'throwing vegetables' down kids Aarav, Nitara's throats, dealing with 'bad grades'

  • Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared a post about being a 'perfectly imperfect' parent to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:16 PM IST

Writer Twinkle Khanna has shared her thoughts on 'perfectly imperfect parenting' in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, she was spotted at the Gateway of India, accompanied by her kids, Aarav and Nitara.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself and Nitara, she wrote that parents' are supposed to 'honour' their children's strengths, 'but never underline their weaknesses'. The picture showed Twinkle squeezing her daughter's face, with a laptop open in front of her.

She wrote, "Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers."

Twinkle, the wife of actor Akshay Kumar, added the hashtag 'perfectly imperfect parenting' to her caption. Writer-director Tahira Kashyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Twinkle often writes about parenting on social media, although she and Akshay have been very particular about keeping their kids out of the media spotlight.

Also read: Akshay Kumar's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand as Twinkle Khanna takes them out. See pics

Earlier this month, Twinkle shared a video of Nitara jumping on her bed while she tried to get some writing done. She wrote in her post, "If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?"

