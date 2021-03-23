Twinkle Khanna talks about 'throwing vegetables' down kids Aarav, Nitara's throats, dealing with 'bad grades'
- Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared a post about being a 'perfectly imperfect' parent to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
Writer Twinkle Khanna has shared her thoughts on 'perfectly imperfect parenting' in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, she was spotted at the Gateway of India, accompanied by her kids, Aarav and Nitara.
Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself and Nitara, she wrote that parents' are supposed to 'honour' their children's strengths, 'but never underline their weaknesses'. The picture showed Twinkle squeezing her daughter's face, with a laptop open in front of her.
She wrote, "Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers."
Twinkle, the wife of actor Akshay Kumar, added the hashtag 'perfectly imperfect parenting' to her caption. Writer-director Tahira Kashyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
Twinkle often writes about parenting on social media, although she and Akshay have been very particular about keeping their kids out of the media spotlight.
Also read: Akshay Kumar's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand as Twinkle Khanna takes them out. See pics
Earlier this month, Twinkle shared a video of Nitara jumping on her bed while she tried to get some writing done. She wrote in her post, "If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?"
Saina director Amole Gupte finally reveals why Parineeti replaced Shraddha
- Director Amole Gupte has opened up about how and why actor Shraddha Kapoor came to be replaced by Parineeti Chopra in his new film, Saina.
Kangana breaks down at Thalaivi launch, says 'don't remember when I cried last'
Abhishek had trademark classy reply for troll who called him 'good for nothing'
- Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped one of his trademark classy replies to a Twitter troll who called him 'good for nothing' recently.
Juhi Chawla's appreciation post for Kangana: 'Crazy, fearless, volatile, genius'
Alia and Ranbir are 'fire on-screen and loving human beings,' says Mouni Roy
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra soon. The movie has been long-delayed, but their co-star Mouni Roy hints that the two actors are 'fire' in it.
Twinkle talks about 'throwing vegetables' down kids Aarav, Nitara's throats
- Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared a post about being a 'perfectly imperfect' parent to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh wish Samara on her birthday
- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter, Samara, turned 10 on Tuesday. Her grandmother Neetu Singh, and aunts Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor wished her on her birthday.
Irrfan's son Babil discovers notebook he had gifted to 'greatest dad'
Manoj Bajpayee: Getting a National Award makes you forget everything wrong that has happened in the past
Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out
- A little over a month after Sara Ali Khan had her 'fan moment', the actor was reunited with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, director Puri Jagannadh, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra joined them too.
Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol
- RJ Anmol posted a picture of his wife, actor Amrita Rao, feeding their son, Veer, and called it 'godly.'
Farhan thanks Milkha for praising Toofan: 'You are an inspiration to us all'
- After Milkha Singh showered praises on Farhan Akhtar for Toofan teaser and his look in it, the actor has thanked the athlete. Farhan played Milkha in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Thalaivi trailer: Kangana brings her never-back-down spirit to Jayalalithaa film
- Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming political drama Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The launch event was held on her 34th birthday.
Rangoli calls Kangana Ranaut her 'heartbeat and lifeline' in birthday note
- Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on March 23. On the occasion, her sister Rangoli Chandel penned a birthday note for the actor.