Sara Ali Khan plays tabla, shares fresh pics from her Jaipur visit
- Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur. While she hasn't mentioned the reason behind her visit, it appears that she is in the pink city for a wedding. Sara and Manish Malhotra shared many pictures from the venue.
Actor Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur. The actor shared fresh pictures from one of the heritage places, the Rambagh Palace, in the pink city. One was particularly interesting and showed her playing tabla.
She shared the boomerang video on Instagram Stories and simply wrote 'Monday' as her caption. It showed Sara, dressed in a white chudidar kameez paired with a bright pink, white and yellow dupatta, playing the tabla. Behind her is an ornate sculptured wall in bright blue, white and silver.
She shared another bunch of pictures, one solo as she posed by the balcony with the palace's courtyard opening up behind her. In other pictures, she was posing with ace designer Manish Malhotra. One of Sara's pictures mentioned Rambagh Palace.
The popular designer too shared similar pictures with Sara and veteran director-producer JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta. His posts hint JP Dutta and former actor Bindiya Goswami's daughter Nidhi's wedding is in the making. Sharing another picture with Sara, Nidhi, Bindiya and himself, he wrote: "Bride Squad." Sharing yet another picture, with the three of them - Sara, Nidhi and himself, he wrote: Bride Squad is here."
Last week, Sara and her mother Amrita has been spotted leaving Mumbai. Later, Sara had shared pictures from their visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
In mid-February, Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh had attended the bridal shower of Nidhi in Mumbai. Nidhi, a Bollywood producer, is all set to marry director Binoy Gandhi. The couple got engaged in August last year.
Sara, meanwhile, has been on a break since the December shoot of her film, Atrangi re. In pictures that had surfaced online, she was seen shooting at Agra's Taj Mahal, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
