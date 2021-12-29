Sara Ali Khan on advice to brother Ibrahim on acting debut: ‘My only tip would be to just be an all-rounded human being’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:48 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan said that the only advice she can give her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan would be to get as much exposure as possible. She said he ought to get a good education, travel the world and be an all-rounded human being. She also singled out his sense of humour as his calling card.

Sara made her film debut in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath. She later starred in the blockbuster Simmba but followed it up with a dud, Love Aaj Kal. Her latest release is Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Speaking to ETimes, she said her younger brother’s sense of humour is remarkable : “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

At the time of Sara’s own debut, one of the qualities that set her apart was how sensible she came across as a newcomer. That aspect was on display again as she mentioned that there were far more experienced actors in the family to give him advice, about acting or otherwise, than her. She said: “I don’t think meri aukat aayi hai abhi tak, ke main kisiko tips du, lekin main itna zarur boleungi ke life main alag alag cheezo ka anubhav karna bohot zaruri hai. Chahe woh education, chahe woh traveling ho, chahe woh baatein karna ho ya logo ko observe karna ho (I don’t think I have the calibre to dole out advice to him just yet, but I will say that he should experience a number of things, be it education, travel, talking to people or observing them), that is very, very important. So that’s something I would advise him to do and the rest. He has his mother and father and a lot of other people to tell him what to do.”

Her latest film Coolie No 1 hasn’t garnered positive reviews. Writing about it, Hindustan Times said: “David Dhawan has proved beyond doubt that it is impossible to templatise David Dhawan. With the sharp writing and editing missing, Coolie No 1 is but a poor facsimile of the original.” Sara is currently busy shooting for Akshay Kumar, Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

