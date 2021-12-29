Anupam Kher recalls date which ended with ‘hakka noodles dangling from my head’, says he wanted to become a monk afterwards

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 08:31 IST

In an episode of his podcast, Anupam Cares, actor Anupam Kher reminisced about his worst date. He revealed that it ended with the food being dumped on him and he was so shocked that he forgot to pay the bill when he left the restaurant. He added that the experience left such a bitter taste in his mouth that he planned to embrace monasticism.

Anupam shared a clip from his podcast, in which he said, “The whole time we had been there, I hadn’t wanted to make a scene. And now, here I was, sweet corn chicken soup in my lap, gravy dribbling down my shirt, hakka noodles dangling from my head.”

“I looked like a traditional Indian bridegroom wearing a sehra, the wedding headdress. But unlike the sehra, which adds a royal splendour to the groom’s overall looks, my dinner was on my head, which felt a little less dignified. I got up quietly and left the restaurant. In my shocked state, I forgot to pay the bill,” he added.

Anupam said that he reflected upon love and in his state of confusion, decided to become a monk. “As I walked home, I thought to myself, as I shook the soup out of my ears, ‘Is this what love is supposed to feel like?’ So, I did what any confused boy would do, I set off to become a monk,” he said.

Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date…I had to go to an ashram to recover. I’ll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world.❣😍 #AnupamCares @iheartpodcast @mhattikudur@morgan_lavoie@jwellest pic.twitter.com/XAVOw5aJWo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 28, 2020

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth’s Attention. Watch viral video

“Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date…I had to go to an ashram to recover. I’ll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world,” Anupam wrote, sharing the clip on Twitter.

Currently, Anupam is shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which will tell the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in 1989 and 1990. Although the film was originally scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day this year, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will come out sometime next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more