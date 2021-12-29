Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth’s Attention. Watch viral video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 08:00 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has a musical talent that the world does not know about. In a new video shared online, he is seen strumming a guitar and singing Charlie Puth’s Attention. He is also joined by another friend, who sings along with him.

Compliments poured in from fans in the comments section. “Can’t stop looking at this,” one wrote. “I loved this one,” another wrote. “He’s attitude is like SRK,” a third wrote.

Aryan, who is currently pursuing higher studies in the US, dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King, along with Shah Rukh, last year. While Shah Rukh lent his voice to the character of Mufasa, Aryan dubbed for the character of Simba.

Earlier, on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh said that Aryan is not keen on becoming an actor. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he said.

Also read | Twinkle Khanna’s most sassy comments: Why she didn’t change her name to Kumar to her thoughts on mom’s cooking

Shah Rukh added that one of the reasons Aryan does not want to follow in his footsteps is because of the inevitable comparisons. Shah Rukh said that Aryan came up to him one day and said that if he becomes an actor and does well, his success will never be credited to his skills but his genes. On the flip side, if he is unsuccessful, he will be accused of destroying his father’s legacy. Shah Rukh said that Aryan does not want to be in such a position.

Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project as an actor after Aanand L Rai’s critical and commercial failure Zero, in which he played a vertically challenged man. Reportedly, he has begun shooting for his next, Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Follow @htshowbiz for more