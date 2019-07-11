Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan debuts as Simba in Lion King promo, Karan Johar says ‘first born in our family’. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s film debut – albeit in a voice role – is here. A new promo of The Lion King features Aryan as Simba and die-hard SRK fans will soon be comparing him to a younger version of the superstar.

Aryan can be heard saying Simba’s iconic lines in Hindi; Shah Rukh has lent his voice to Mufasa. Donald Glover is playing Simba in Jon Favreau’s re-telling of the iconic film.

Shah Rukh shared the Lion King promo, writing, “Mera Simba.” Karan Johar was among the first to comment with a lot of heart emojis: “Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing!!!!!”

Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing!!!!!👍👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/9WEqM5LmVD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 11, 2019

Delighted to be a part of this global legacy. In Cinemas 19th July. Yaad Rakhna. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmindia https://t.co/T2OfU4JspC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2019

While Shah Rukh has often spoken about his son’s eventual movie career, he has made it clear that all his children will have to complete his education first. Aryan is studying at film school at University of Southern California.

In a statement on Wednesday, Shah Rukh had said that he fell in love with The Lion King for the way the movie narrates a story based on a relationship between a father and a son. “The Lion King has been, for not just me, but for so many people around the world, one of the favourite films that they have enjoyed with their families and kids,” Shah Rukh said.

“There are only three films that one loved actually while growing up. One is The Lion King, followed by The Jungle Book and Bambi,” he added.

Talking about Lion King, Shah Rukh said, “For one, it didn’t have a human being in it, and (secondly) it was a film that was based on the relationship of a father and a son. That was special. It’s the kind of movie that you can watch with all your children, whatever age and stage they are at. Even without being an actor and just as an audience, the movie is a wholesome experience. It’s a complete film.”

The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar.

The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 11:05 IST