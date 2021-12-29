Twinkle Khanna’s most sassy comments: Why she didn’t change her name to Kumar to her thoughts on mom’s cooking

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 07:17 IST

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is not known as Mrs Funnybones without reason. She is among the wittiest and sassiest celebrities in the country who can make an important statement and also tickle every bone in your body.

As she turns 47 on Tuesday, we have compiled some of her best comments that left her haters clean bold and her admirers rolling with laughter. Check them out:

When she revealed why she never changed her name

Twinkle, who is the daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Dimple Kapadia, is often asked why she didn’t change her name to Kumar after marrying actor Akshay Kumar. In an interview, she put the question to rest for good. “Why I didn’t change my last name from Khanna to Kumar. My answer has always been the same- I am married not branded. I am not a tiny company that a big firm like Godrej has taken over and now I have to change my brand name as well,” she said.

On her film Mela

Twinkle has accepted it many times that she had no talent for acting and that writing was always her passion. Therefore, when someone makes fun of her films such as Mela, she, too, joins them. Earlier this year, Twinkle responded to a tweet by historian and writer Ramchandra Guha, in which he’d written that a planned Ram Navami mela in Ayodhya ‘must be stopped’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. “To go ahead with this Mela now is to trifle with the health of millions of Indians. It must be stopped,” Guha had written, to which Twinkle had responded, “Melas, by and large, can be hazardous to health- I would know :)”

On her mother’s cooking abilities

Twinkle is also one sassy daughter who doesn’t spare even her mother. Twinkle recently shared a picture of how her mother made her fried rice in lockdown, writing, “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia.”

On her son Aarav’s hilarious name for her

Twinkle has revealed that her son, Aarav has saved her name as ‘police’ on his phone. Sharing a picture of herself, posing in front a police vehicle, she wrote, “Considering my son has saved my number as ‘Police’ on his phone I suppose this is rather apt :).”

Also read: Step inside Amrita Arora’s gorgeous holiday home in Goa as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora vacation there

On her father Rajesh Khanna

Twinkle has revealed how her father Rajesh Khanna was the original cool dad. On Father’s Day, she shared an old article revealing how the father-daughter duo used to exchange dating advice. Sharing what he once said as a joke, she wrote, “‘Don’t have one boyfriend,’ he once said to me, ‘always have four at a time, that way your heart will never be broken’.” Twinkle has written that he treated her like an equal, and revealed, “He was the one who gave me my first sip of alcohol, Scotch on the rocks in a glass too heavy for my hand.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more