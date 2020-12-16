Anupam Kher shares funny video of ‘Indian low budget Harry Potter’, fans say ‘Hogwarts will shut down seeing him’

bollywood

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of a man riding a bike on the streets of Uttarakhand, sitting on a broomstick placed on the seat, and called it ‘Indian low budget Harry Potter’. The hilarious clip had the actor’s fans and Instagram followers in splits, with many of them dropping laughing emojis on the post.

“Hogwarts will shut down seeing him,” one commented, making a reference to the mythical school of wizardry and witchcraft. “RTO registered as well,” another joked. “@anupampkher This happens only in India,” a third wrote.

Recently, Anupam released a new book titled Your Best Day Is Today. In his Instagram posts, he said that writing it changed his outlook towards life and people. He also promised that it will lift up the spirits of those who are feeling ‘bogged down by pandemic or the impact of the lockdown’.

Earlier this week, Anupam shared a video of his book next to Paulo Coelho’s The Archer. “I finally got to sign my book #TodayIsYourBestDay at a proper book store. Even though there were only two people in the store! Prem, who works in the shop and also who shot the video and I, the author! But I am in great company and I am thrilled!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #Books @paulocoelho,” he wrote on Instagram.

Anupam, whose last Bollywood release was One Day: Justice Delivered in 2019, recently finished shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Last Show, which also stars Satish Kaushik. The film is said to be a tale of ‘friendship, love, laughter and tears’.

In an Instagram post announcing The Last Show, Anupam had written, “We friends four friends @satishkaushik2178 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri and I are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow! The film is about friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears.”

