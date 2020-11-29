e-paper
Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik confess to gossiping about Anil Kapoor behind his back. Watch

During their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik revealed that they, along with Anil Kapoor, gossip about each other.

bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:36 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher on The Kapil Sharma Show.
         

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik are a group of three close friends in Bollywood. Both Anupam and Satish spilled some secrets about their friendship as they visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for a new episode. Now, a new promo shows the them opening up about their habit of gossiping.

The promo opens with Satish revealing on the show, “When Anupam and Anil Kapoor are together, they gossip about me. When Anil Kapoor and me are together, we are like ‘Kapoor saab, kya yaar...’” Host Kapil Sharma asked them, “As you said, when two of you are together, you gossip about the third person. Since, you are together today, so do you want tea?” Getting the gist of what he was referring to, Anupam went on to say, “Ye Anil kya samajhta hai yar apne aap ko, badi body shody dikhane laga hai (What does Anil think of himself these days, he keeps showing off his body).”

 

Sharing the promo especially for Anil on Twitter, Anupam wrote in Hindi, “My dear @AnilKapoor! This 20 second video clip is for you. From your two friends. It is not fun until friends do evil to each other. Don’t forget to watch tonight at half past nine @SonyTV On. @satishkaushik2.”

Anil, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, is yet to reply to Anupam’s tweet.

Also read: ‘Never a dull moment when you are around: Malaika Arora shares sweet memory from Dharamshala trip with Arjun Kapoor

 

Kapil had also shared another promo from the episode which also had Pankaj Tripathi joining Anupam and Satish on the show. While Anupam and Archana Puran Singh were seen bringing their onscreen chemistry in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Satish too went on to show his liking for Archana and said, “She was my 34th crush”. Satish was also seen giving Kapil a piece of knowledge about the concept of friendship. He said, “Friendship is not a friendship until you ditch your friend.

