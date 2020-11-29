Krushna Abhishek left red-faced after Chandan’s barb on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I can perform on all Govinda episodes, can you?’

tv

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek had to eat his words on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During a funny sketch, co-star Chandan Prabhakar poked fun at his recent controversy with actor Govinda and Krushna was left stunned.

Host Kapil Sharma had invited actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Pankaj Tripathi on the show for the new episode. Krushna joined the team for a sketch, playing Amitabh Bachchan in his white kurta pyjama, salt and pepper hair and a woollen shawl. During a mock argument with Chandan, he asks him to name something that Chandan can do while he cannot. Chandan replied, “Main Govinda ke har episode mein perform kar sakta hu. Aap kar sakte hain (I can perform in every Govinda episode. Can you)?” His reply left Krushna red in the face as Archana Puran Singh and the rest of the guests rolled with laughter. Chandan then rubbed some more salt on his wounds by flashing the ‘Babaji Ka Thullu’ gesture.

Recently, Krushna had refused to perform in an episode featuring Govinda as a guest. Govinda is his uncle and the two have not been on good terms since a few years. Krushna told Bombay Times, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”

He added, “I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye (good comedy needs conducive environment). I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show.”

Govinda got upset with Krushna commenting about their relationship in the press and released a statement of his own. “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless,” he said in the statement.

Govinda added, “I’ve frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera’s defamatory comments — mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don’t understand what they are gaining from all this. My relationship with Krushna was strong since the time he was a child; my family and people from the industry have witnessed it. I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family.”

