Arjun Kapoor posts pic with cheeky caption about a woman, Malaika Arora asks him who he is talking about

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:34 IST

Arjun Kapoor is currently in Dharamshala, shooting for the horror-comedy Bhoot Police. He has now shared a fresh picture from the picturesque location with a caption hinting at a woman’s company. And the first one to take note and enquire him about the same is girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Arjun shared a solo picture of himself chilling at a cafe. He is seen sitting across a table and captioned the post, “When SHE looks at you...” Malaika, who is currently in Mumbai, asked him in the comments section, “Who?” Arjun however asked her to make and wild guess and wrote, “Take a wild wild guess fool!!!”

Arjun has joined co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes at the scenic location for the Bhoot Police shoot. Earlier, Malaika too had flown to Dharamshala to be with him and take part in a photoshoot. She had also spent time with Saif’s actor wife and her BFF Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur. The two couples went sightseeing in the tourist destination and shared several pictures from their various outings. Malaika returned to Mumbai some days later.

Kareena had also credited Arjun for clicking some of their incredible pictures. She had shared an adorable picture of Taimur feasting on French Fries. She revealed in the caption that the picture was taken by her Arjun like most other pictures from the trip. “French fries anyone? PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer,” she wrote in the caption.

Arjun will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film missed its release date to coronavirus pandemic and the makers are yet to announce a new date. He was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat but it failed to impress the critics or the audience.

