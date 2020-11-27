Malaika Arora shares special Thanksgiving video featuring boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, son Arhaan and BFF Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:47 IST

Taking the opportunity to thank all her near and dear ones on the occasion of Thanksgiving, Malaika Arora has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram along with a note of gratitude. It starts with a mention of her actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

The video begins with Malaika’s confession: ‘I thought 2020 would be the year I got everything I wanted. Now I know 2020 is the year I Appreciate everything I have’. It then plays several pictures of the model and entrepreneur, starting with one with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. It is followed by her various candid pictures with BFF Kareena Kapoor, son Arhaan, her parents, sister Amrita Arora and her sons, dog Casper, colleagues and many other near and dear ones.

She wrote along with the video, “Thanksgiving is one fine opportunity to shower your love and gratitude on the whole world. This Thanksgiving, that’s exactly what the world needs... Love, kindness and gratitude. While the entire mankind has suffered immeasurably this year, there still are things to be thankful about. Thanks to our doctors and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts, thanks to our family and friends that stood by us like rocks in these testing times, thanks to our farmers who ensured we had food on our tables...and many many more. Only once you start to think about it, will you realise that despite 2020 being an unbearable year, there were plenty of important elements that made it more than bearable for us...they helped us survive it. And that’s what matters. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!”

Both Mallika and Arjun had tested positive for Covid-19 around the same time. Both recovered from the infection while being in quarantine at their respective homes. Malaika was shooting for the India’s Best Dancer when she was found to be infected with the coronavirus. She was replaced by Nora Fatehi during her time in recovery and made a successful comeback on the show soon after.

