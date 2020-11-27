Heelein Toot Gayi: Kiara Advani drops 4 sizzling looks in Indoo Ki Jawani song, watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 14:58 IST

Kiara Advani has finally dropped the dance number Heelein Toot Gayi from her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The actor is seen grooving alongside singer Guru Randhawa and co-star Aditya Seal in the foot-tapping song.

While Kiara makes a glamourous appearance in an airhostess costume, it’s her shimmery golden sari gown that has caught people’s attention ever since the release of the song teaser. She also performs to the music in a sequinned red gown and a night suit.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Kiara wrote, “Drop the beat and break some heels! Here’s a new song from my movie.” The song has been written by Badshah and also sung by the rapper along with Aastha Gill.

Indoo Ki Jawani is scheduled to release in the cinemas on December 11. The film traces the journey of Kiara’s character, who explores the world of online dating to overcome a heartbreak. Things start going wrong as her Tinder date Aditya Seal turns out to be a Pakistani citizen who may or may not be a terrorist..

The song Heelein Toot Gayi is Kiara’s latest dance number after the first song Hasina Pagal Deewani from the film released a few weeks ago. She was also seen grooving alongside Akshay Kumar in the song Burj Khalifa in her latest release, Laxmii. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kiara is currently promoting Indoo Ki Jawani on social media. She is currently shooting Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She is yet to finish work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Besides these, she also has Shershah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The two are rumoured to be in a relationship.

