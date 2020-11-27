e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone makes this photo with Ranbir Kapoor her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter display pic. Here’s why

Deepika Padukone makes this photo with Ranbir Kapoor her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter display pic. Here’s why

Deepika Padukone has put up a picture with Ranbir Kapoor on all her social media accounts. The actor is celebrating five years of their film Tamasha.

bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starred together in Tamasha.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starred together in Tamasha.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone surprised her fans on Friday when she changed her display picture on social media to one that featured actor Ranbir Kapoor. While some fans wondered what was the reason behind it, others realised that Deepika is celebrating five years of her film Tamasha.

Tamasha was directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2005. It featured Ranbir as storyteller Ved and Deepika as the girl who falls in love with him, Tara. Deepika has put their picture from the film’s poster as her display photo on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. She even changed her profile title to ‘Tara’ on the apps.

Hindustantimes

Tamasha was about a man called Ved whose dream of becoming a writer and storyteller was suppressed when he was a child. As an adult, he lives dual lives as a meek, bullied employee at an MNC and as a savvy and confident man on holiday. He meets Tara on a holiday in Corsica and she instantly falls in love with him. However, when they meet years later, she finds out that he isn’t anything like the Ved she had met before.

The film didn’t perform too well at the box office upon release but has since become one of the favourites for Hindi film lovers. A fan wrote on Deepika’s new DP on Facebook, “Is there gonna be a second part,” asked a fan. Another joked, asking “Where is Ranveer Singh?”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 52: Abhinav Shukla fights with Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik

Apart from Tamasha, Deepika and Ranbir have also worked together in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Imtiaz has also worked with Ranbir in Rockstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Finch, Smith tons power Australia to 374/6
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Finch, Smith tons power Australia to 374/6
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In