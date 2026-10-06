How the Bolsonaro Family Made a Warp Speed Political Comeback in Brazil

The Bolsonaros are back. Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) speaks to supporters accompanied by Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin (L) following the partial results of the presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil on October 4, 2026. Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro, finished ahead of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the election on October 4, 2026, which will go to a run-off in three weeks. (AFP)

Former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro is still under house arrest, serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup. But his eldest son is now within reach of the presidency, his wife and another son are headed to the Senate, and his youngest son and brother to the lower house of Congress.

The Bolsonaros’ success in Sunday’s elections shows how the conservative movement the eldest Bolsonaro built is becoming the dominant political force across this nation of more than 200 million people.

Jair’s eldest son, Flávio Bolsonaro, a 45-year-old senator from Rio de Janeiro, stunned Brazil’s political establishment and many within his own party by finishing ahead of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the first round of voting. The two men now face a bruising runoff on Oct. 25.

But across the board, conservatives scored victories. Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party nearly doubled its seats in the Senate to 28 out of 81, the largest single-party Senate bloc in nearly four decades, while cementing its position as the biggest party in the lower house. The right also swept across Brazil’s state governments, with right-wing or centrist candidates winning outright or finishing first in around 20 of the country’s 26 states and the Federal District.

Bolsonaro is no longer just a man, political scientists say, but an idea—and one that resonates with Brazilians today more than any other.

Brazil’s rightward shift has been building for more than a decade. Brazilians have long been more socially conservative than the country’s politics might suggest, particularly on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage. More than a quarter of Brazilians are now evangelical Christians, up from just 9% in 1991, while violent crime has fueled demands for tougher policing and greater access to guns.

Brazil’s booming agribusiness sector, fueled by soaring Chinese demand for Brazilian soybeans, beef and other commodities, has also given greater economic and political clout to the country’s conservative farming heartland. Meanwhile, economic and political crises under leftist governments elsewhere in Latin America, particularly Venezuela, have helped the right cast the left as a threat.

But for decades after Brazil’s military dictatorship ended in 1985, openly identifying with the right carried a stigma. That began to change as a new generation of voters came of age with no memory of military rule. For many of them, the defining political failures were no longer those of the dictatorship, but corruption scandals and economic turmoil under da Silva’s Workers’ Party.

Jair Bolsonaro gave that shift a voice. His rise made it possible, even fashionable, for millions of Brazilians to openly embrace the right, turning what had long been a politically uncomfortable label into a powerful identity.