Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough celebrate thanksgiving amid ‘sun, snow and smiles’. Watch

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:12 IST

Actor and Punjab Kings XI co-owner Preity Zinta has finally united with her husband Gene Goodenough in the US post the wrap up of Indian Premier League and is now celebrating thanksgiving amid snow and hills. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor has shared a glimpse of her fun time with Gene on Instagram.

She shared a happy couple picture on Instagram and wrote, “Sun, snow and smiles. so much to be grateful for #Patiparmeshwar #Thanksgiving #Break #Ting.” Both Preity and Gene are seen covered in heavy winter wear and flashing a smile for the camera as they posed together.

Preity also shared a video from her playtime in the snow and wrote, “Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow #Thanksgiving #Break #Fun #Holiday #Patiparmeshwar #Lovingit #Ting.” The video shows Preity throwing a snowball at Gene without a warning and running away before he could retaliate. However, she is seen falling face first in the snow as she tries to run.

A few days ago, Preity had shared a couple picture as they visited the riverside during the weekend. She captioned it, “Weekend vibes #Weekend #Patiparmeshwar #ting.”

Meanwhile, Kajol is celebrating thanksgiving away from husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug as she is currently staying with daughter Nysa in Singapore. She shared a happy picture of herself from their Singapore home on Instagram and wrote, “After all this, just smile! Be thankful, share gratitude & hope for better... That’s how we roll this year ;) Happy Thanksgiving.”

Kajol had travelled to Singapore to accompany her daughter as she travelled during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor often shares candid pictures from her leisure time in the scenic location.

