Preity Zinta shares how she ‘kept sane during quarantine’ in latest fitness video from Dubai

fitness

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:27 IST

Keeping fans updated with her test results from the hotel, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta finally ended the mandatory quarantine in Dubai where she will be attending the Indian Premier League 2020 as co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab. Coming out hale and hearty, the diva spilled the beans on how she “kept sane during quarantine’” and fitness enthusiasts can’t help but take note.

On her Instagram handle, Preity shared a video featuring her intense workout session which is all the motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week. Donning a white halter neck top and a pair of green yoga pants, Preity was seen standing in the balcony as she exercised. Pulling back her hair in a top knot to keep them hair off her face, the actor completed her workout look in a pair of grey sneakers.

From jumping jacks to squats and lunges with resistance bands, Preity’s high-intensity fitness workout looks too contagious to not try at home. She revealed in the caption, “This is how I kept sane during quarantine It doesn’t matter where you are, you must find the inspiration to work out so endorphins can pump you up with happiness #pzfit #PzIpldiaries #Dubai #Dontgiveup #Ting (sic).”

Earlier, Preity had acknowledged the efforts of BCCI, KXIP management and the staff at the Sofitel The Palm Dubai and thanked them all for taking care to keep the cricket team members safe during this IPL season amid Covid-19 pandemic.

She wrapped up the quarantine only after she was tested negative thrice for coronavirus.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter