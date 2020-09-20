e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Preity Zinta shares how she ‘kept sane during quarantine’ in latest fitness video from Dubai

Preity Zinta shares how she ‘kept sane during quarantine’ in latest fitness video from Dubai

In Dubai to attend the Indian Premier League 2020, co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab Preity Zinta ended her quarantine with a fitness video that is sure to leave health freaks inspired | Watch

fitness Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:27 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Preity Zinta shares how she ‘kept sane during quarantine’ in latest fitness video from Dubai
Preity Zinta shares how she ‘kept sane during quarantine’ in latest fitness video from Dubai(Instagram/realpz)
         

Keeping fans updated with her test results from the hotel, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta finally ended the mandatory quarantine in Dubai where she will be attending the Indian Premier League 2020 as co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab. Coming out hale and hearty, the diva spilled the beans on how she “kept sane during quarantine’” and fitness enthusiasts can’t help but take note.

On her Instagram handle, Preity shared a video featuring her intense workout session which is all the motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week. Donning a white halter neck top and a pair of green yoga pants, Preity was seen standing in the balcony as she exercised. Pulling back her hair in a top knot to keep them hair off her face, the actor completed her workout look in a pair of grey sneakers.

From jumping jacks to squats and lunges with resistance bands, Preity’s high-intensity fitness workout looks too contagious to not try at home. She revealed in the caption, “This is how I kept sane during quarantine It doesn’t matter where you are, you must find the inspiration to work out so endorphins can pump you up with happiness #pzfit #PzIpldiaries #Dubai #Dontgiveup #Ting (sic).” 

Earlier, Preity had acknowledged the efforts of BCCI, KXIP management and the staff at the Sofitel The Palm Dubai and thanked them all for taking care to keep the cricket team members safe during this IPL season amid Covid-19 pandemic.

She wrapped up the quarantine only after she was tested negative thrice for coronavirus.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Will not sign on farmers’ death warrant: Cong on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Will not sign on farmers’ death warrant: Cong on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over agriculture bills
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over agriculture bills
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
India took 7 months to reach 2 mn Covid-19 cases, 42 days to reach 5 mn
India took 7 months to reach 2 mn Covid-19 cases, 42 days to reach 5 mn
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In