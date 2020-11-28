Anushka Sharma on resuming work after baby: ‘Will establish a system at home so I can balance time between my child, home and work’

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:12 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has been working hard since coming from Dubai after IPL 2020. Anushka is seven months pregnant and expecting her first baby in January.

The actor has been shooting for commercials back-to-back, all week. She has been spotted by the paparazzi, looking beautiful in lovely and colourful dresses, at the shoot sets.

Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Anushka has talked about her decision to come back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and we have to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precautions, which is what I have done,” she said.

Anushka also plans to resume work just four months after delivering her baby. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she added.

Anushka and husband Virat Kohli announced her pregnancy in August. Their got married in December 2017 in Italy’s Lake Como.

She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai. The film was a flop at the box office. Anushka has not signed another film project since.

Anushka did, however, produce two successful projects. Her first release of the year was Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, which was a major hit with critics and fans alike. The next release was Netflix’s Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri.

