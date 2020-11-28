e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma on resuming work after baby: ‘Will establish a system at home so I can balance time between my child, home and work’

Anushka Sharma on resuming work after baby: ‘Will establish a system at home so I can balance time between my child, home and work’

Anushka Sharma has said that she will return to work in May, just four months after delivering her first baby. The actor said she will set up a system at home that will help her strike a balance.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma looks forward to be back on sets.
Anushka Sharma looks forward to be back on sets.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma has been working hard since coming from Dubai after IPL 2020. Anushka is seven months pregnant and expecting her first baby in January.

The actor has been shooting for commercials back-to-back, all week. She has been spotted by the paparazzi, looking beautiful in lovely and colourful dresses, at the shoot sets.

 

Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Anushka has talked about her decision to come back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and we have to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precautions, which is what I have done,” she said.

Anushka also plans to resume work just four months after delivering her baby. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she added.

Anushka and husband Virat Kohli announced her pregnancy in August. Their got married in December 2017 in Italy’s Lake Como.

Also read: Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied, mother-in-law pampers her with home-cooked biryani. Watch

She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai. The film was a flop at the box office. Anushka has not signed another film project since.

Anushka did, however, produce two successful projects. Her first release of the year was Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, which was a major hit with critics and fans alike. The next release was Netflix’s Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In