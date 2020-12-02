Sara Ali Khan: There’s a lot of scrutiny in today’s day and age as a movie star

bollywood

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:55 IST

It’s challenging, making a place for yourself in an industry where you have barely started off, and people think you are served everything on a platter as you belong to an illustrious family. Sara Ali Khan, with her very first film Kedarnath (2018), managed to shut down all naysayers, and continues to work in one big project after the other. Simmba (2018) and Love Aaj Kal with director Imtiaz Ali figured next on her list

As she completes two years as an actor, the 25-year-old maintains one thing. “I don’t choose my films, my films choose me. I have been very lucky, that early in my career I have got to work with directors that I am not in a position to choose. Meri aukaat nahi hai ki main Aanand L Rai (Atrangi Re) ya Rohit Shetty (Simmba) ko chunungi, voh mujhe chunenge. All I will say is that my dream, and the reason I became an actor in the first place, is to experience and portray emotions and situations that I wouldn’t be able to in my own life,” she says.

Hoping for ‘versatility and diversity’, she is looking forward to “working with different kind of filmmakers and do different genre of films.”

Having spent considerable time navigating her way through the showbiz world, and experienced a lot, we ask Khan what does she feel is the most challenging part about being a movie star in today’s time?

She doesn’t hesitate one bit before saying, “I think it’s not about challenging, the one thing that’s both an advantage and disadvantage in it’s own way, is that there is a lot of scrutiny in today’s day and age. Social media presence, etc, while they have given us a lot more reach, fans and well wishers, also given us a lot more people, that we are for the lack of a batter word, answerable to.”

Khan, whose next film Coolie No 1 will release on a streaming platform, sees it as a ‘slightly dangerous territory’. Elaborating, she continues, “Specially under the guise of anonymity, you don’t know who your critics are. Veterans who write, one has a lot of respect for them, but a ‘robot18’ abusing you, you are like ‘really, what the hell?’ I don’t like that.”

Coolie pairs her opposite Varun Dhawan. A remake of the 1995 original which had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the trailer dropped recently. We ask Khan if the comparisons are playing on her mind already, and she says, “Of course, I am aware that there will be a comparison. It’s a new take on the same film, the humour, dialogues, screenplay, choreography has become a little more today. The general theme of Coolie remains the same, which is pretty much timeless. whether it’s comedy or comedy of errors. These things have repeat value.”

Adding that she ‘wasn’t worried’, she continues, “I don’t think I would be able to perform or experience anything if I worked under pressure.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more