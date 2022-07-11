Saswata Chatterjee says Dhaakad was removed from theatres before even he could watch it

After Kangana Ranaut, actor Saswata Chatterjee came forward to defend his film Dhaakad. In the film, Saswata appeared in a supporting role besides Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Reacting to the film’s failure at the box office, Saswata said that he fails to understand why the movie didn’t work. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends herself after Dhaakad failure at the box office)

When asked about reacting to Dhaakad failing to impress the audience despite being a big production, Saswata Chatterjee told News18. “No, it did not create an impact. Obviously, it feels bad. It was a big project. It was removed from cinema halls even before I could watch it. Yet it was a big-scale project- from its action to its soundtrack. So it was strange to me as well as to why it didn’t work.”

A few days ago, Kangana had said that Dhaakad is a victim of ‘negative PR.’ After film producer Deepak Mukut denied reports about selling his office to repay investors, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “My producer @deepakmukut hasn’t sold his office. He even said he recovered all his costs yet negative PR don’t stop… if you want to attack Himmat toh rakho saamne se aane ki (Have some courage to fight)… Chillar mafia.” She also shared a screenshot of a website mentioning films like Radhe Shyam, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo and 83 as box office flops. “Everyday I wake up to hundreds of articles of Dhaakad being a flop… and no one is talking about these big disasters… any specific reason?” she said.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai. On its opening day, the action flick earned less than ₹1 crore at the ticket window. Later PTI’s film trade sources suggested that the film was taken down by distributors due to extremely low audience turnout".

