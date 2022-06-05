Kangana Ranaut defends herself after Dhaakad failure at the box office

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared an article that quotes her as the ‘box office queen of India’. This comes days after the release of her film Dhaakad, which failed at the box office. She wrote, “2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success.” (Also read: Kangana Ranaut begins work on next film after Dhaakad's box office failure: 'I am most comfortable being a filmmaker')

She further added, “I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of blockbuster—lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet…I have great hopes with it.” Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad opened up to a poor start at the box office with less than ₹1 crore on its first day. Later PTI’s trade sources suggested that the film was taken down by distributors due to" extremely low audience turnout".

Defending people who were previously seen ‘celebrating’ the failure of Kangana’s film, Richa Chadha had tweeted, “Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions, awards, special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film! So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen? People are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill.” Her tweet was in response to Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla who had criticised people celebrating Dhaakad’s performance.

Apart from Kangana, Dhaakad also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana will be next seen in a political drama, Emergency. She also has Tejas where she will be playing an Air Force pilot. She had also announced Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda and Sita: The Incarnation as her upcoming projects. She also wrapped up the filming of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

