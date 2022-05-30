Kangana Ranaut begins work on next film after Dhaakad's box office failure: 'I am most comfortable being a filmmaker'

Days after the release of her film Dhaakad, which couldn't perform well at the box office, Kangana Ranaut has started work on her next. Titled Emergency, the film is Kangana's second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor flew to Delhi to begin recce for the film. Also read: Richa Chadha defends those ‘celebrating’ failure of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad: 'People are expressing dissent'

On Monday, Kangana shared a picture from a location on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Rekee day one… don't mess with me is my resting pose.” She shared another picture and captioned it, "Of all the roles I play I am most comfortable in being a film maker. #Emergency." The pictures show Kangana in a white salwar-kurta, along with her team members at a location.

Kangana Ranaut shared new pictures on Instagram Stories.

Announcing the project, Kangana had written on Koo last year, “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”

Emergency has been written by Ritesh Shah, who wrote Dhaakad as well. Kangana has clarified in an earlier statement that Emergency is not a biopic, but a political drama. She had said in a statement last year, “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.”

Besides Emergency, Kangana also has Tejas lined up for release. She plays an Air Force pilot in the film. She has also wrapped up shooting of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She has also announced Manikarnika sequel and Sita: The Incarnation.

