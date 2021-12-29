Shah Rukh Khan is ending 2021 on work mode, poses for a pic on sets. Fans wonder if it's from Pathan

A new picture of Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced online and in it, he's seen posing for a picture on the sets of a shoot. Although the project isn't clear, fans speculate the picture was taken on the sets of his upcoming film Pathan.

In the picture, Shah Rukh is dressed in a black T-shirt and sports a stylish pair of sunglasses. The actor, who has grown out his tresses for his role, has tied his hair back. The picture was shared by model-actor Diganta Hazarika, who was seen in Mohenjo Daro, on Instagram.

He geo-tagged the picture's location as Mumbai and praised Shah Rukh in the caption. “Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble…. SRK @iamsrk The most successful actor of India Cinema yet the most humble human being,” he wrote.

Fans took to the comments section and asked him if the picture was taken on the sets of Pathan. “Is this pic from Pathan Set?” one of the many questions on the post read.

While Shah Rukh and Yash Raj Films have not formally announced Pathan, the movie has been in the making for a while now. Shah Rukh is also working on Atlee's next so it is to see which of the two films would mark his comeback to the big screen. The actor was last seen in 2018's Zero, which failed at the box office.

Shah Rukh has also been laying low on social media since his son Aryan Khan's arrest. The 23-year-old was arrested in connection with a drug bust on a Goa-bound cruise in October. Aryan spent almost a month in judicial custody before he was released on bail. Shah Rukh hasn't commented on the case and arrest, however, he did make a solo appearance outside Arthur Jail, where Aryan was lodged at.

