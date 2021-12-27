When Salman Khan said if he hadn’t refused Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, ‘there would be no Mannat’

Salman Khan, who celebrates his 56th birthday on December 27, had once opened up about rejecting thethe1993 film Baazigar and 2007 hockey drama Chak De! India. In an old interview, Salman appeared to be talking about his contemporary Shah Rukh Khan, all in good humour and said that if he had starred in Baazigar, Shah Rukh wouldn’t have been as successful.

Salman also said he doesn’t have any ‘regrets’ about passing on the movies and also added that his father Salim Khan had suggested changes in the script of Baazigar, which the makers discarded initially but eventually incorporated in the storyline. In his comments, Salman also made a reference to Shah Rukh’s sprawling residence Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra West.

In a 2007 interview with The Indian Express, Salman was asked whether he holds a ‘grudge’ against Shah Rukh for the success of Chak De! India, when he said: “Not at all. I refused the film and he signed it so it's fair. I had refused Baazigar as well. When Abbas Mustan came to me with the script, I asked my dad for his inputs. He felt that since it's a story of a negative character they should add an angle of the mother in it. They didn't agree. When I said no to the film, they went to Shah Rukh and then they added the mother angle! (Laughs) But I don't regret it at all. Just imagine, if I had done Baazigar then there would be no Mannat standing in Bandstand today. I'm very happy for Shah Rukh and his success.” Shah Rukh was praised for his portrayal of a negative character in the film and he also won the Best Actor Filmfare Award.

Talking about Chak De! India, Salman added: “I don't regret not doing the film but I agree that my judgement about the film was wrong. Adi (Aditya Chopra) had told me during the narration that he's going to make a damn good film. But I had a problem with the climax. My reasoning was that if you lose to Pakistan then you also have to win with Pakistan. I also had a problem with the title. I wish they hadn't added India to the title. I felt our fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh might feel bad.” Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh as a disgraced hockey team coach, who lesdsthe Indian national women’s hockey team to a world cup victory.

Salman Khan has recently been in news after he was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. Sharing a health update, Salim Khan told News18 on Sunday: “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine.”

Last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in the line-up. In Antim, he co-starred with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

