Shah Rukh Khan says 'namashkaar-dhanyawaad' after being honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera award at Locarno Film Festival

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Pardo Alla Carriera award at the Locarno Film Festival 2024 on Saturday evening. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black shirt, matching jacket and trousers. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Switzerland, to receive career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival) Shah Rukh Khan with his award on the Piazza Grande area during the 77th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland.(AP)

Shah Rukh makes a speech after getting award

Shah Rukh, after receiving the award, said about the trophy "this is very heavy" and kept it aside, leaving the crowd in splits. The actor said, “I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen in this really pretty, very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno.”

Shah Rukh talk about India

He continued, "So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being home in India. So thank you so much for having me here. It's been a wonderful last two evenings."

Shah Rukh responds to fan who said ‘I love you’

During a speech, a fan screamed 'I love you' from the audience. Shah Rukh said, "I love you also. All dramatics continues after the serious speech. It's the Locarno Film Festival, we all need to sound intellectual, ok?"

He added, "My day has been wonderful, the food has been nice, my Italian is improving, so has been my cooking." He then spoke Italian and translated, “I can cook pasta and pizza also. I'm learning here in Locarno.”

Shah Rukh speaks Hindi

Ending his speech, Shah Rukh said, "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India. Namashkaar and dhanyawaad (Hello, thank you). God bless you all."

About Shah Rukh and Locarno Film Festival

In the lead-up to the event, the Locarno Film Festival released a striking poster featuring Shah Rukh. Shared on the festival's official Instagram account, the poster showed him in a sleek black blazer and matching trousers, exuding an air of sophistication.

Shah Rukh was honoured with the festival's Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also scheduled to participate in a Q and A session on August 11, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In tribute to his career, the festival screened Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas, in which he played a wealthy law graduate whose life unravels following family rejection and personal turmoil. The award comes on the heels of his highly successful 2023, which saw the release of his three blockbusters, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, all of which were huge hits.

Shah Rukh's upcoming film

The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film King. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana Khan. If reports are to be believed, King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.