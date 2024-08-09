Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Switzerland, to receive career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has travelled to Switzerland for an appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, where he will be honoured with a career achievement award. He will also be seen engaging with the audience at a special event. Also read: Shaking Shah Rukh Khan's hand at Ambani wedding in Mumbai was emotional: ‘Awestruck’ John Cena recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan will soon step onto the stage at the Locarno Film Festival to receive his career achievement award.

SRK off to Switzerland

The actor, who has got the tag of Bollywood’s Badshah over the years, was photographed at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning as he was leaving for Switzerland.

In a video, which has been posted by paparazzi on Instagram, Shah Rukh is seen getting down from his car and walking towards the airport’s entrance. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt, an orange jacket and blue denims. He completed the look with black goggles, which looked stylish.

The video showed the paparazzi cheering for Shah Rukh, while the actor avoided the and did not stop to pose for the cameras.

SRK at the festival

Shah Rukh will receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Award at the 77th edition of Locarno Film Festival, which is a reminder of his contributions to cinema and his role in taking Bollywood to global audiences.

The award ceremony is scheduled for August 10 at Piazza Grande and recognises his contributions to global cinema over a career spanning more than three decades and over 100 films.

On August 11, the actor will also be engaging in a public conversation at Cinema GranRex. Now, the event has been moved to a larger venue due to overwhelming demand. It will also be live streamed with an aim to offer fans worldwide an opportunity to hear from the global icon.

SRK fever at the festival

Shah Rukh has been ruling the world of Bollywood since his breakthrough role in the 1993 thriller Baazigar. He followed it up with classics such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

To mark Shah Rukh’s presence at the festival, there will also be a special screening on August 10 to honour his legacy.

The honour comes post his hit return after a four-year hiatus with blockbuster releases of his films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

The Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award has been previously awarded to film legends such as Claudia Cardinale and Harry Belafonte.

Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project. It is believed that he will be working on Sujoy Ghosh's King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan.