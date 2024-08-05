Shaking Shah Rukh Khan's hand at Ambani wedding in Mumbai was emotional: ‘Awestruck’ John Cena recalls meeting

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon. In a career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh emerged as a source of inspiration for numerous people across the globe. Recently, 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena spoke with ANI over a Zoom video call, and recalled meeting the actor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai in July 2024. Also read: John Cena does the ‘you can’t see me bhangra' at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding. Watch John Cena has often spoken about how Shah Rukh Khan had a positive influence on his life.

'He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind'

John, who will be seen in Prime Video's Jackpot, explained how Shah Rukh inspired him in his life and shared that he was ‘starstruck’ and ‘emotional’ when he met the actor in person. "He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognise all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them," John said.

The recent meeting with Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) left an everlasting impact on John, who added, "It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."

John's love for SRK

Earlier, a day after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 14 in Mumbai, Cena on his X account posted a picture with Shah Rukh from his meeting with the actor at the function. In the post, he mentioned the positive impact Shah Rukh had on his life.

"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," he wrote.

This is not the first time when John expressed his love for Shah Rukh. Back in February 2024, the Fast and Furious actor sang Bholi Si Surat from Shah Rukh's film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The video garnered attention, prompting a response from Shah Rukh himself.

Reacting to the clip, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you both... Love it and love you @JohnCena. I'm gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha."