Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to become 4th highest-grossing film ever in India

After over a month of its release, Kalki 2898 AD has become the fourth highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has pushed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) down on the list. (Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin says sequel should ‘take less time’ to release) Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from Jawan.

Kalki 2898 AD beats Jawan

The box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD in India has crossed ₹760 crore gross ( ₹640 crore nett) in all languages after 40 days. This takes it past the entire run of Jawan's ₹760 crore gross. The film has surpassed Jawan in both nett and gross collections.

According to the report, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD is leading with approximately ₹350 crore gross ( ₹290 crore nett). It is followed by the Telugu version with ₹335 crore gross while Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions have grossed around ₹75 crore so far.

Which other films have clinched the top 3 spots?

Prabhas' Baahubali 2 will remain the biggest domestic grosser with ₹1417 crore gross ( ₹1030 crore nett). It is followed by KGF: Chapter 2 with ₹1001 crore gross (860 crore net) at the second spot and RRR with ₹916 crore gross ( ₹782 crore nett) at the third spot, respectively.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The sci-fi spectacle hit the ₹1,000 crore milestone in box office collections worldwide last month. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies had shared on X, "1000 CRORES and counting. This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open hearts. Thank you to the audience across the world."

The film has been directed by Nag Ashwin. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological and sci-fi action drama which released on June 27 in theatres around the world in six languages--Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of ₹600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. The movie was previously titled Project K.

About Jawan

Jawan is a 2023 action thriller co-written and directed by Atlee in his Hindi film debut. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra appear in supporting roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹1160 crore worldwide.