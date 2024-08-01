What triggered Shah Rukh Khan and Ness Wadia's heated argument in IPL meeting? Full details

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal shared details about the meeting held by the BCCI for all the IPL franchise owners regarding discussion over the upcoming Indian Premier League Auction. The BCCI is set to host a mega IPL auction ahead of the 2025 edition, but the governing body has yet to decide on the player regulations and other commercial aspects. The 10 franchises have not come on the same page for the number of players to get retained. A report on Cricbuzz stated that defending champions KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia were involved in a heated argument during the BCCI meeting over the number of players to be retained. DC owner spills beans on IPL owners' mega auction debate with BCCI amid reports of SRK and Ness Wadia's heated argument

Meanwhile, several reports suggested that teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad want the BCCI to allow about 8 players to get retained, while others like Punjab Kings want few retentions so that more big players go under the hammer in the auction.

Jindal, who also attended the meeting, spoke about the details of the meeting where SRK and Wadia reportedly argued with each other.

He revealed that the BCCI had heard the perspectives of all the owners, and the board is expected to announce the rules at the end of August.

"No real outcome. It was just to hear all the different perspectives from all the owners and the BCCI has heard us, and now they will give us all the rules. Hopefully, by the end of August we will get to know the rules for the next cycle," Jindal told the reporters here at the BCCI headquarters.

Jindal also admitted that there was no consensus among the franchise as every owner had different plans for retention.

"Nothing (on the consensus). Some people want eight to 10, some people want four, some people want six it's all up in the air," he replied.

He also spilt beans on the debate of some franchises arguing for scrapping the mega auction from IPL but asserted that he is not part of that camp.

"There was, yeah, I was surprised. There was a debate. Some people said that there should not be a mega auction at all. There should be only smaller auctions," Jindal said.

"I'm not in that camp. I feel that it (auction) evens the playing field, and it's very good for everyone. It makes the IPL what it is. It makes it competitive. It makes it an even-playing field," he added.

The IPL franchises, which had good results in the past season, didn't want to shake the balance of their side. They have invested heavily in some young players and helped them grow, but there is a high chance of them going under the hammer in the case of only three retentions. Meanwhile, some teams, who have failed to get results recently, want a mega auction to go all guns blazing.

The Delhi Capitals co-owner has full faith that the BCCI will make the right decision after all 10 franchises failed to come to the same page in the meeting.

"We're not on the same page on many issues. But I think the BCCI, in their wisdom, will decide. I think the president and secretary will decide," he said.