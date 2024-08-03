Shah Rukh Khan fans spot him and AbRam at NYC restaurant, can't stop giggling in cute video. Watch

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan made many desi fans day when he recently visited New York City. A new video has surfaced on social media which shows him and son AbRam at a Thai restaurant in NYC. A few giggly fans filmed the father-son duo and shared the video on TikTok. Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam was spotted at a Thai restaurant recently.

SRK makes his fan's day

The video shows Shah Rukh in a cool blue T-shirt, sitting in a booth at Thai Villa, a Thai restaurant in New York. He is joined by youngest son AbRam in white shirt. While Shah Rukh is relaxing, AbRam is trying to sit on the high bench. The camera then pans to two girls, giggling and laughing on spotting Shah Rukh Khan.

The text with the video read, “POV: You're at Thai Villa and see SRK sitting at the table in front of you.”

SRK's NYC visit

Recently, a couple of videos had emerged of Shah Rukh shopping for shoes with daughter Suhana Khan at an NYC mall. Shah Rukh and Suhana were reportedly in New York for pre-production work on their upcoming, unannounced movie, King.

Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana. (Also read: Was Shah Rukh Khan ‘rude’ to fans at NYC shoe store? Indian man who spotted him answers)

The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of King on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video.

If reports are to be believed, King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Shah Rukh is reportedly again heading to US soon for an eye surgery/treatment. The actor has not confirmed the same.