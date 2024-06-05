Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha turns patissier as she makes orange cake and apple pie for mom Mira Rajput. Watch

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, called herself a 'lucky girl' after their daughter Misha made dessert for her. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mira shared a post giving a glimpse of her dinner. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha turns into beautiful flower girl at Mira Rajput's best friend's wedding) Mira Rajput shared a post on Instagram.

Mira shares pic of her dinner

The first photo featured several dishes kept on a table. The next photo showed a sign on which "reserved for mama" was written. In a clip, Misha was heard telling Mira, "You can take a seat here." Mira replied, "Alright." Misha also asked her grandmother to take a particular seat.

Misha prepares desserts for her family

In the video, Mira Rajput gave a quick glimpse of the desserts with their names written next to them. Misha prepared apple crumble, and orange cake and also added ice cream to the list of desserts.

Mira calls Misha ‘apple of my eye’

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Dinner by Mommy & dessert by Missy. I’m a lucky girl (red heart emoji) @belaji_17. My all time favourite Mom’s special Pad Thai and Thai Curry with Jasmine rice. Dessert was Orange Cake, Apple Pie & Tutti Fruity but the yummiest fruit was the apple of my eye (red heart and woman fairy emojis)."

About Mira and Shahid

Mira and Shahid have two kids--daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain. Both are currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Shahid and Misha keep their kids away from the public eye as much as possible and rarely post their pictures on social media.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016. They named her Misha by combining their names Mira and Sasha- Shahid's nickname that his friends and family call him by. They became parents to son Zain in 2018.

Shahid's upcoming films

Fans will see Shahid in Deva with Pooja Hegde. Touted as a hard-core action entertainer, the film narrates the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case.

As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path. Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.