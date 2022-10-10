Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from photoshoot, dad Sanjay Kapoor asks 'why are you standing on top of a tub?'

Actor Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared series of photos on Monday. She wore a pink polka dotted dress with open hairstyle. In the pictures, Shanaya posed in a polka dotted dress from inside a bathroom. In many of the pictures, she was standing atop the bath tub there, inviting fun comments from her fans as well as dad Sanjay Kapoor. ( Also read: Suhana Khan misses Shanaya Kapoor after she posts pool pic from holiday)

Shanaya captioned her pictures, “as you can tell I love this dress” ( with many emojis such as pink heart, pink flower, candy, ribbon, pig). Apart from fans, Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor and her father Sanjay Kapoor reacted to her pictures. She can be seen taking selfies via her smartphone on the bath tub. Shanaya was recently on a trip while she posted pictures in an infinity pool.

Actor-father Sanjay Kapoor commented," Why are you standing on top of a tub (bath tub and laughing emojis) but you’re looking great." (heart emoji). Her mother Maheep Kapoor wrote, “I love you.” One of her fans commented, “Hey Shanaya, are you real or just a dreamy fairy fantasy angel?” Another fan wrote, “Looks like baby doll.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on her photos.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She began her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020.

Shanaya will make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, essaying the role of Nimrit. The film is slated to kickstart the first shooting schedule next year. In the film, she will be seen alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March, she announced the news on Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

