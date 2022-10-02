Suhana Khan misses Shanaya Kapoor after she posts pool pic from holiday

Shanaya Kapoor loves exploring new places and her Instagram photos are proof. On Sunday, she posted a stunning picture from one of her trips and called it her ‘happy face.’ Reacting to it, her best friend rushed to the comment section and replied, “Miss u.” She also added a couple of loved up emojis. Also read: Shanaya Kapoor says she wants audience to feel she earned her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak

In the picture, Shanaya is seen posing in an infinity pool. She wore a white bikini and smiled for the camera. In the background, the open sea is seen with a glimpse of greenery around a building resembling the art structure of a Pagoda. Soon after she shared the picture, fans showered love upon Shanaya with their comments.

Shanaya Kapoor shared her holiday picture.

Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming film Bedhadak. It also has Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film is slated to kickstart the first shooting schedule next year.

Meanwhile, Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Much like Shanaya, she will also debut soon in the industry. She has teamed up with Zoya Akhtar for Netflix’s The Archies which will be released in 2023. The film will also launch Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Besides them, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja will be a part of the project as the story is the Indian adaptation of the Archies Comics.

Talking about working with Suhana, Mihir recently told Hindustan Times that he has never felt starry air around her and others. “I am being very honest, it’s just like how I do masti with my every co-star. Because we are all creators, actors and artists. So when we meet, we just want to create something (with our craft) irrespective of the background we come from, we don’t keep these things in mind. We are just happy working together,” said Mihir in an interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON