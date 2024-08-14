Shreyas Talpade says Kangana Ranaut should be cast in Allu Arjun's crime-saga Pushpa 3: 'Jhukega nahi kabhi...'

Kangana Ranaut released the trailer of her directorial Emergency on August 14. The actor who portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political-thriller was accompanied by her co-stars Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade at the trailer launch event. During the Q and A with media, Shreyas on a lighter note said that Kangana would be suitable for Allu Arjun's crime action-thriller Pushpa's third installment. (Also read: Is Kangana Ranaut planning to quit acting after Emergency? Actor reacts) Shreyas Talpade said Kangana Ranaut should act in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3.

Shreyas Talpade compares Kangana to Pushpa

While praising Kangana's dedication towards the script of Emergency, Shreyas pointed out why he feels Kangana could be a part of the crime-saga Pushpa 3. He opined, “When Kangana approached me for the role of Atal ji, I didn’t know how to react. I was confused and terrified, I was like ‘What did she just ask me to do?’ Should I take it up or just leave it? Not because she is boycotted in the industry, but due to nervousness.”

The actor further said, “This one time, I was rehearsing for a scene in the film. And it went quite well. But, during the take, I tried to put something extra from my side, but she came and whispered in my ear. She said, ‘Whatever you practiced during the rehearsals, kindly stick to that.’ The way she multi-tasks, if tomorrow they make the third part of Pushpa, I think they should cast Kangana Ranaut because ‘Jhukega nahi saala kabhi bhi (Won't bow down, come what may).’”

About Emergency

Apart from Kangana, Anupam Kher is playing Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade has wonderfully portrayed Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman has played Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair is Sanjay Gandhi and late actor Satish Kaushik will be seen as Jagjivan Ram in Emergency. The movie is co-produced by Kangana's Manikarnika Films and Easy My Trip, while it is distributed by Zee Studios.

Emergency releases on September 6.