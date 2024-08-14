Is Kangana Ranaut planning to quit acting after Emergency? Actor reacts to the rumours

There have been murmurs around Kangana Ranaut quitting showbiz ever since she entered the political world. Now, the actor turned politician has reacted to the buzz, saying her future in Bollywood depends on the audience. Also read: Emergency trailer reactions: Reddit predicts 'problems and controversies', says Kangana Ranaut's talent is undeniable Kangana will next be seen in Emergency.

Kangana contested on BJP ticket and recently won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency. She will soon be seen in the film, Emergency.

Kangana clears the air

Lately, the actor has been spending a lot of her time on work related to politics, which left fans wondering if she is leaving the film world. The actor spoke about the buzz at the trailer launch of her new film Emergency.

“Whether I would continue to act, I think this is a question where I would like people to decide that. For example, I never said I want to be a leader. People should say you should be a leader. Whether a party does surveys or whatever the criteria was to give you a ticket, it is people’s choice that I should fight the elections. Now, tomorrow if Emergency works and if they want to see more of me, if I feel I can have success, I will continue,” Kangana said.

She added, “Otherwise, if I feel I have more success in politics and I am needed there more… We go where we feel needed, respected and value. I will let life decide for me. I have no such plans that I will go here or there. I am fine anywhere where I am needed to whatever is needed”.

BJP candidate Kangana won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh. She was slapped by a CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport a day after the win. She also released a video after the incident, assuring her followers that she was safe and unharmed.

About Emergency

The film features Kangana in the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Earlier, Kangana had announced the postponement of the movie due to her election campaign. After she registered a win in the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the actor announced the release date of her upcoming film with a poster. The political drama is set to open on the big screen on September 6, 2024.

Directed by Kangana , Emergency boasts a vast cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the movie is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a gripping portrayal of historical events.

With a screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music by Sanchit Balhara, Emergency is poised to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and historical significance.