‘Kangana is Indira’: Kangana Ranaut brings Indira Gandhi alive in Emergency trailer; fans predict 5th National Award

Kangana Ranaut’s first glimpse as Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, from her next film Emergency had dropped several jaws. The resemblance was uncanny, which only raised our expectations from the biographical political drama that has been directed and produced by Bollywood’s queen herself. But the multiple delays in release broke several hearts. Well, after emerging victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kangana is finally arriving in theatres as Indira Gandhi with Emergency on September 6. Much to the delight of fans, the trailer is now out and it is even better than what we expected. Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in the trailer of Emergency

The biggest reason behind this is Kangana’s epic portrayal of India’s first and only female prime minister onscreen. When you watch the trailer, you will see only Indira and not Kangana the actor— from her voice to her look. It is incredibly impressive to witness this masterclass in acting and fans couldn’t agree more. In the comment section below, one overjoyed fan shared, “Kangana is Indira, Indira is Kangana”, whereas another comment read: “What a woman, Indira Gandhi was and Kangana Ranaut is🔥.”

Lauding Kangana, another internet user shared, “Her portrayal of Indira Gandhi is a tour de force! She embodies the leader's unwavering spirit, intelligence, and charisma with remarkable accuracy. With subtle expressions and powerful presence, Kangana brings Indira's story to life, showcasing her incredible range and cementing her status as a cinematic legend!” Meanwhile, many others predicted that Kangana would win her 5th National Award for her performance in Emergency. One convinced fan shared, “5th National Award winning performance👑💥️‍🔥”, while another social media user wrote: “National winning performance by kangana...no doubt she is excellent👌.”

While Kangana will be seen as Indira, Anupam Kher is playing Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade has wonderfully portrayed Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman has played Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair is Sanjay Gandhi and late actor Satish Kaushik will be seen as Jagjivan Ram. Are you looking forward to revisiting the pages of Indian history with Kangana’s Emergency?