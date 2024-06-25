'5th National Award loading': Internet roots for Kangana Ranaut as Emergency locks release date with new poster

Kangana Ranaut's year is turning out to be rather illustrious on the career front. The actor was recently sworn in as an MP following her win from the constituency of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, having contested the General Elections on a BJP ticket. On the acting front, Kangana's next big release, her very own production Emergency, is set to be a political drama. After multiple delays, the film is finally set for a release this September 6, as announced via a brand new poster featuring the actor embodying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The internet has much to say when it comes to Kangana arguably taking on one of the most keynote characters of her career in her own directorial. Kangana Ranaut stars as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in Emergency

Is Kangana up for another National Award?

June 25 represents a dark day in the annals of contemporary Indian history. Then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency back in 1975. Today, on the 49th anniversary of the declaration, Kangana has officially announced the release date of her film Emergency, set to trace "independent India's darkest chapter". The reactions to the new Emergency poster have been both extreme as well as wholesome. On the latter front, "Kangana Ranaut's 5th National Award loading" seems to be the reigning sentiment on the internet. For context, Kangana's first National Film Award was in 2010, under the category of Best Supporting Actress for her work in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion (2008). In 2015, she won her first National Film Award under the Best Actress category for her work in Vikas Bahl's Queen (2013). The very next year she was honoured with the accolade yet again, this time for Anand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015).

Many social media users also appreciated all the work that has gone into making Kangana resemble the late Indira Gandhi. A comment expressing this read, "Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi 🔥✅". More such comments echoed: "too much excited this movie is perfect for u 😍🔥", "Ye movie block bluster honi chahiye 😍" and "Kangna Sherni 🦁". "You are going to rock" and "💐MP Kangna Ranaut respect button❤" made for a few more wholesome reactions to the announcement.

Kangana still has to deal with her detractors

Though the support for the film is rather evident, those already criticising the film are ensuring their voices are heard as well. Seeing the actor's rather dismal box office record with her past few releases, several social media users are convinced about Emergency meeting a similar fate. "One more flop.. this will be 17th flop film in a row and that will be a record", read a comment while another added, "Hope this film doesn't become Darkest Chapter of your film career". A third comment simply read, "Disaster".

An X user however, expressed a more neutral sentiment with their comment which read, "Hope this will depict the exact pictures of all the brutalities that happened during the emergency..".

How do you think Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will fare at the box office?