Brothers arrested for killing parents over property in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Two brothers were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating their parents to death in Ghaziabad’s Bhim Nagar over a property dispute late Monday night, police said. The suspects are married and lived separately in houses near their parents’. For the past one and a half months, their wives and children had moved to their own parental homes due to frequent domestic disputes, an official said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The victims were identified as a 58-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife. The two arrested men – aged 30 and 28, both cab drivers – were nabbed from the house.

The couple also have two daughters.

According to police, a tenant of the victim alerted the police after hearing commotion from the landlord house at around 10pm. “A police team rushed to the spot and detained the two suspects from the house. The two victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. But they were declared dead on arrival,” said an official, who asked not to be identified.

The suspects are married and lived separately in houses near their parents’. For the past one and a half months, their wives and children had moved to their own parental homes due to frequent domestic disputes, an official said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Surendra Nath Tiwari, said, “On Monday, the two sons visited their parent’s house at night as it was the 28-year-old son’s birthday. But an argument took place as their father was unwilling to give away his property to his sons. Also, he had bought a plot but could not pay additional money after having paid the advance. When the sons demanded their share in property, he refused, leading to the attack.”

“The couple was punched and kicked by the two suspects, who also tried to strangulate them,” the DCP said, adding that the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy report.

The brother of the deceased woman, told HT, “Both the sons lived near their parents’ house with their own families. Since their wives had left, the two would often visit their parents’ house. The two elder daughters of the deceased are married, and the couple later married their two sons as well. We did not expect things would take an ugly turn.”

A first information report (FIR) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) for murder against the two suspects, and they were formally arrested following a police complaint filed by their sister at the Crossings Republik police station, they said.

HT has accessed a copy of the FIR.

In the FIR, the sister of the two suspects stated, “My parents used to tell me about my two brothers’ bad behaviour towards them, and also that they would often beat them after drinking. Because of their behaviour, their wives also left to stay with their own parents. Both killed my parents around 10pm on Monday.”